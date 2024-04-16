Mumbai, April 16: Elon Musk's X platform has announced to change the policy and charge a 'small fee' to the newly registered users. New X accounts are expected to pay a small annual fee before they can create posts, like, bookmark, or reply to other user's posts. By charging a small fee, Elon Musk's X aims to reduce spam and create a better experience for everyone using the platform. However, X will likely allow the users to follow others on the platform for free.

The official announcement comes from X Daily News (@xDaily), which posted about the policy change announcement on X. The account posted, "X might be expanding its policy to charge new users before they reply/like/bookmark a post". Elon Musk confirmed that the X platform would charge a small fee by saying, " Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots." He added that the current AI could pass the test "are you a bot" easily. Threads Shutting Down: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta To Temporarily Shut Down Instagram Threads App in Turkey From April 29; Here’s Why.

Elon Musk's X Small Fee Announcement:

SPECULATION: X might be expanding its policy to charge new users before they reply/like/bookmark a post https://t.co/odqeyeiHBx pic.twitter.com/EU71qlwQ0D — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 15, 2024

Elon Musk Confirmation About Small Fee To Stop Scam and Bot Attack:

Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots. Current AI (and troll farms) can pass “are you a bot” with ease. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024

Elon Musk on Onslaught of Bots on X:

The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024

Elon Musk added that fake accounts take up the available namespace, which is why many good handles have been taken. According to a report by Macrumors. the X fees had been tested earlier in countries like New Zealand and the Philippines and Elon Musk said that it would apply to the new users on his X platform. The report also clarified that once the new user signs up on X, he will be asked to pay a small fee. Airchat Social Media Platform: Know Everything About New Voice Notes-Based Social Media App.

If the user does not want to pay the fee, he will reportedly have to wait three months to engage on the network. The report highlighted that "it is unclear how the policy will stop spam accounts and bots" and mentioned that scammers will still create paid accounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).