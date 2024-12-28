Beijing, December 28: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a new flagship smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, is expected to be launched in China in the first half of next year. It will offer a high-quality camera, better performance, and the latest operating system for a smoother experience. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will join the Xiaomi 15 series, which was launched in China in October 2024 with the much-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the 15 Ultra model in China on February 28, 2025, according to rumours. It might feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor but some improved features and specifications, especially in the camera department. This device would be an addition to the existing Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 smartphones available in the China market. Smartphone Launches in January 2025: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to OnePlus 13 and Realme 14 Pro Series, Check List of Smartphones Coming Next Month.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra may offer a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom. The other cameras would include a 50MP ultrawide and another 200MP telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom capability. This quad-camera setup would help people take high-quality photographs in different scenarios and settings. The cameras would likely have a larger aperture, an improved sensor for macro photography and a superior low-light photo lens.

The smartphone will offer HyperOS 2.0 based on the latest Android 15, offering a better experience and the promise of future upgrades. Digital Chat Station leaked the features and specifications on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The other highlighting features are a 5,000mAh battery with likely 90W fast-charging support. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone is expected to offer an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating for better protection. Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in China, India (Expected)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch date for China and India is yet to be confirmed; however, it is expected that the device will be introduced in February 2025, likely around the 28th date. In India, the 15 Ultra from Xiaomi may be introduced in the following month, i.e. March 2025. Xiaomi 15 Price in India could start at INR 99,999, according to a report by India Today. The device is expected to be introduced in a single variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

