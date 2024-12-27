New Delhi, December 27: Smartphone launches in January 2025 will bring a range of new devices from top brands around the world. Samsung is set to introduce its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series, while OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 13. Realme is also preparing to launch its Realme 14 Pro series, and Redmi will launch Redmi 14C 5G.

In January 2025, several smartphones are set to be launched. The OnePlus 13R is expected to draw attention with its advanced technology, while POCO will likely introduce the POCO X7 Series, including the POCO X7 Neo. OPPO Reno13 5G series will also launch in January in India. Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

List of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in January 2024

January 2025 will see several new models from different smartphone brands. From flagship devices to budget-friendly options, here is the list of upcoming smartphones to launch next month.

Samsung S25 Series

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung S25 Plus, Samsung S25 Slim, and Samsung S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 is anticipated to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

It may have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera. The Samsung S25 Plus and S25 Slim are expected to feature a 6.6-inch display. The Samsung S25 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main camera and secondary 50MP sensors. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to start at a price of INR 75,000.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will launch on January 7, 2025. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone will likely come with a 50MP Hasselblad triple camera system and may be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13R might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor. It may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is anticipated to have a 50MP primary camera and will likely come with a 6,000mAh battery with around 80W charging support.

Realme 14 Pro Series

The Realme 14 Pro series will include the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus smartphone models. These smartphones are said to come with a triple flash setup and colour-changing design at the rear. The devices may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen3 processor.

Redmi 14C 5G

Redmi 14C 5G will launch on January 6, 2025, globally. The smartphone may feature a 6.68-inch display and is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen2 processor. The smartphone may support dual 5G SIm support and is expected to be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery.

OPPO Reno13 5G Series

The OPPO Reno13 5G series is set to launch in January in India. The Reno13 5G series will include the OPPO Reno13 5G and the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G. Both models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. They will likely feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The series will likely come with a 50MP main camera and may be equipped with a 5,640mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

POCO X7 Series and POCO X7 Neo

The POCO X7 series is expected to include the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro. The smartphones may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The series may be equipped with a 50MP main sensor and a 6,550mAh battery with 90W charging capability. The POCO X7 Neo might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset. The smartphone may feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display and is expected to deliver 1a 20Hz refresh rate. The POCO X7 Neo is said to feature a 50MP main camera.

