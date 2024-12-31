New Delhi, December 31: Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in March. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon processor and may arrive with advanced specifications. Although Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details yet, the company's President, Lu Weibing, has reportedly suggested that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be unveiled at the MWC 2025 event.

In a live broadcast with Kartikey Singh, Lu Weibing allegedly said that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be revealed at the MWC 2025 event, which is set to take place from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona. Reports also indicate that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has recently been listed on the MIIT website with the model number 25019PNF3C.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra To Be Released During MWC 2025

Lu Weibing confirmed in a live broadcast that Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be released during MWC, there is no delay and everything is as per schedule. Very Confident! — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) December 29, 2024

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is rumoured to come with a 6.73-inch LTPO display, which is expected to offer a 2K resolution for a high-quality viewing experience. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra might come with a four-camera setup. The rear camera setup could include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera f, and a 50MP telephoto camera that may offer 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it is suggested that the smartphone will likely have a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to come with a satellite connectivity feature. It is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, that may support 90W wired charging. The smartphone cloud also support wireless charging capability. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to have IP68 and IP69 ratings to protect against water and dust. Additionally, it is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

