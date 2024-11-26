Beijing, November 26: Chinese tech company maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on a "self-designed mobile processor" for its upcoming models, meaning it will skip MediaTek and Snapdragon processors. The company is reportedly considering relying less on other chipmakers for its new smartphones. The industry sees this move as a significant step in joining others in the semiconductor industry.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Xiaomi is continuing to join and invest in semiconductors. Chinese officials have asked the firms to reduce their reliance on overseas technology as much as possible, meaning the company would consider making their chips and not buy from the United States. Xiaomi would be one of the leading companies to help China achieve its goal. Indian Government to Help 85,000 Students in Semiconductor Chip Design Over Next 5 Years.

Since Xiaomi is based in Beijing, the burden becomes real as it wants to explore the cutting-edge field of semiconductors. So far, the Chinese smartphone company has introduced its new Xiaomi SU7 EV and its new Xiaomi HyperOS (but based on the Android system). After exploring electric vehicles and developing a Chinese identity in the global EV market, the company will foray into the new market.

The report mentioned that the chipmaking process is difficult since companies like Intel and NVIDIA failed to compete with rival companies like OPPO. The report mentioned that Apple and Google succeeded in manufacturing chipsets while other companies failed. Although Samsung has successfully developed its Exynos chip series, it still relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon series for its mobile phones. Google Monopoly Case: US Department of Justice and Tech Giant Make Final Arguments Over the Ongoing Legal Battle Over Company’s Monopolist Practices.

The report mentioned that Xiaomi's plans to develop its own chip would challenge chip manufacturers. TSMC is already under pressure from the United States to control its business with customers from Mainland China.

