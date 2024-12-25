Lava Mobiles dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming smartphone, showcasing the design and camera module. Previously, Lava shared only a picture of the device, but now the Indian smartphone company has confirmed that its new device would feature a 50MP AI camera on the rear along with a secondary lens. The teaser also unveiled that the new Lava smartphone would also include a punch-hole front-facing camera on the display. More details and a launch date will be revealed by Lava Mobiles soon. iPhone 18 Pro Likely To Incorporate Apple M5 Chip for Enhanced Performance, Offer DSLR-Like Camera for Enhanced Photography: Report.

Lava New Mobile Trailer Dropped, Watch Here

