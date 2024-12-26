New Delhi, December 26: Xiaomi is about to launch its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 7, in India next year. The Xiaomi Pad 7 has already been introduced in China. The Indian version of the tablet is anticipated to have features that are quite similar to those of the Chinese model. The new tablet will be a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 6.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 was introduced in China with the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in October 2024. It is set to be launched in India on January 10, 2025, and will be available through Amazon India. The Xiaomi Pad 7 may come with black, blue, and green colour options. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is anticipated to start at a price of approximately INR 23,500 in India. OPPO A5 Pro Launched in China Featuring 6,000mAh Battery With 80W Fast-Charging; Check Specifications, Features and Price of Each Variant.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The tablet may come with an 11.2-inch LCD display. The display of the device will likely support a 144Hz refresh rate and might deliver 800 nits of peak brightness, and 2,136 x 3,200 pixel resolution. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to feature a 13MP primary sensor at the rear and an 8MP camera at the front. The tablet is anticipated to be equipped with an 8,850mAh battery, which will likely support 45W fast charging capability. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

The upcoming device is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. Additionally, the tablet is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to come with a variety of connectivity options. It may include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 for improved wireless device pairing, and an infrared port for remote control functions. Additionally, it is likely to feature a USB Type-C 3.2 port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).