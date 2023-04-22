Delhi, April 22: The power and potential of ChatGPT have led some to claim it heralds a new era in computing. Now, in a first the Japanese city of Yokosuka has decided to start using the AI chatbot ChatGPT to aid in the management of the local government. Yokosuka City will be utilising ChatGPT to assist with administrative duties. It however warned employees not to enter no private or confidential information into ChatGPT.

CNN quoted a representative for the municipality as saying that the shrinking national population was a factor that the municipal authorities took into account while introducing the use of ChatGPT.

Yokosuka will begin a one-month trial allowing each of its 4,000 municipal employees to use ChatGPT for administrative tasks. All employees could use the AI chatbot to "summerise sentences, check spelling errors and create ideas". TruthGPT: Elon Musk Working on 'Maximum Truth-Seeking' AI Chatbot as ChatGPT Alternative.

Yokosuka which has a population of 376,171, will see more decline in population due to natural causes. The population crisis has been exasperated by the departure of manufacturing industries and a lack of tourists. ChatGPT Craze: US Man Makes More Than Rs 28 Lakh by Teaching Newbies How To Use OpenAI Chatbot.

Takayuki Samukawa, a public relations representative for Yokosuka’s digital management department was quoted as saying by CNN that “with the population decreasing, the number of employees is limited. However, there are many administrative challenges. So we aim to use useful Information Communication Technology tools, like ChatGPT, to free up human resources for things that can only be done in a person-to-person format.”

The government has stated that it expects the tool to be "used widely by staff." This comes after the federal government signaled it is open to adopting the tool across the nation following a visit from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Italy temporarily blocked ChatGPT over data privacy concerns earlier this month, becoming the first Western country to take such action against the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

