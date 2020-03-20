Coronavirus Outbreak: China to Hold VC With 10 Countries in Eurasia & South Asia, Including India on Prevention & Control of COVID-19 Today

Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India (Photo Credits: ANI)

Beijing, March 20: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong announced that China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in Eurasia and South Asia, including India on the prevention and control of the deadly disease. According to an ANI tweet, China has promised to support and assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity in this crucial time of adversity.

China on the other hand on Thursday reported that for the second day in a row there have been no new domestic cases of the virus. Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources, puts the total number of cases worldwide at more than 244,500 with at least 10,000 deaths. Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports No New Domestic COVID-19 Cases For Second Consecutive Day.

Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India: China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention&control of #Covid-19 today.China will support&assist its friendly neighbors in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/qIkIk0GY3A — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

While the condition in China looks to stabilise, the total number of fatalities reported in Italy has now surpassed China's death toll. The number of deaths in the country reached 3,405 on Thursday -- 157 more than China's toll, which stands at 3,248.

California governor ordered around 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus -the first statewide order in the US. The governor estimated that about 25 million Californians -- over half the state's population -- could be impacted by the coronavirus.

The condition in India remains quite worrisome, right now it is in stage 2. The Health Ministry informed on Friday morning that the total number of positive cases touched 195 and Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 52 COVID-19 positive cases.