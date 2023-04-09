Paris, April 9: Five people were injured after an apartment building collapsed in Marseille city in France, according to a media report. The incident was reported by news channel BFMTV, citing local authorities. China Building Collapse: 26 People Dead After Residential Building Collapses in Hunan Province.

"There are strong suspicions that an explosion caused the collapse, but we must remain very cautious about the causes at this stage," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of which Marseille is the capital, adding that gas could be "a possible option," Xinhua News Agency reported. Earthquake in Turkey: Building Partially Collapses After Second Strong Quake (Watch Video).

France Building Collapses:

A four-story house collapsed in the center of Marseille on Sunday night, the building caught fire, this prevents rescuers from starting to search for victims, reports France-Presse. The cause of the collapse, as well as the number of victims, is unknown. pic.twitter.com/7UEcQqqgVD — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) April 9, 2023

A rescue operation is underway.

