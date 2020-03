World. (File Image)

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Mar 13 (ANI): At least five people were injured after a cracker bomb exploded in Kabari Bazar in Rawalpindi on Thursday, police said.No fatalities have been reported yet.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

