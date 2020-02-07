Bigger Than Just Women's Football: Jill Ellis on FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Miami [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Former US women's football team coach Jill Ellis has termed the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as 'an event bigger than just women's football.'The USA won the World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0. Ellis was voted Women's Coach of the Year by FIFA. She led the United States to their second straight and fourth FIFA Women's World Cup."Yes, it was an event bigger than just women's football for us, in terms of the reach and impact. I think the time is right now that women are getting recognised, being heard," Ellis said."So, I think our team was just not only about accomplishments on the pitch in terms of winning back to back world championships, but more importantly, being strong and powerful women for global role models, essentially. It was a fantastic event," she added.Ellis has been nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award.Commenting on the same, she said: "It's such an iconic award in terms of what it represents. I always say, you're measured by the company you keep, and in terms of just being nominated and looking at past recipients, it obviously is a very prestigious award. It serves two purposes in that regard in terms of it being not just about the actual sporting event, but also the ramifications of your impact in the sport. We are truly honoured to be nominated."When asked about the best player she has trained, Ellis replied: "That's like picking your favourite kid. That would be hard to nominate one player. I've had everyone from Abby Wambach, Christie Rampone on my 2015 team, Lauren Cheney, and then obviously Alex Morgan and Carli and Rapinoe. I've been blessed. I've had a lot of amazing, talented players. That's the beauty of what I love about our sport is you can't do it with just one person. You need a team." (ANI)

