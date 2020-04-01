BJP Chief JP Nadda Holds Video Conference with Party Functionaries on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday held a video conferencing with the party leaders and workers to review the actions being taken by the party in combating the COVID-19 pandemic."The campaigns being run by our party to deal with the current crisis that has been created due to COVID-19 were reviewed today with the party leaders and workers of all state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Respected @Narendramodi Ji has shown the path, it will surely lead us to success," Nadda tweeted.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

