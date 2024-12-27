PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Bright Outdoor Media Limited (BSE - 543831), a pioneer in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the prestigious "Western Railways - Bulk Advertising Rights" contract. Valued at Rs60 crore, this seven-year agreement grants Bright exclusive rights to develop 17,555 square feet of prime advertising real estate across Mumbai's Western suburbs.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh's Funeral: Tributes Pour In From All Walks of Life Following Eminent Statesman's Demise; Last Rites of Former PM To Be Held on December 28.

This landmark contract enables Bright to establish cutting-edge hoardings, including four advanced digital LED displays and seven front-lit static hoardings at 11 premier sites. These strategically located sites in high-traffic areas such as Kandivali ROB, Goregaon ROB, and Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover provide unparalleled visibility in Mumbai's thriving suburban markets.

Bright Outdoor Media has already commenced utilising the hoarding spaces, with advertisements from prominent brands displayed across these prime locations. The advanced digital LED displays and strategically placed static hoardings are delivering high-impact visibility, attracting attention from commuters and residents alike.

Also Read | The Best Free Video Download Apps: Quick and Easy.

The Mumbai suburbs, stretching from Parla to Kandivali, are witnessing rapid growth and a surge in demand for ROB hoardings. This growth is fuelled by an increasing population, the presence of international brands, luxury real estate developments, and an affluent demographic with high disposable incomes, positioning the region as a highly lucrative advertising hub. Bright's newly secured sites are well-positioned to capitalise on these trends, further boosting its revenue potential. This partnership with Indian Railways marks a pivotal step in Bright's journey to redefine Mumbai's advertising landscape, reinforcing its commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and value to advertisers.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, "We are pleased to secure the prestigious Western Railways Bulk Advertising Rights contract, marking a significant milestone for us. This project not only reinforces our position as a premier OOH media company but also underscores the deep trust and faith Indian Railways places in our ability to deliver impactful, reliable, and innovative advertising solutions.

The prime locations covered under this contract, including advanced digital LED displays and strategically placed static hoardings, have already started showcasing advertisements from prominent brands. These sites are delivering exceptional visibility in high-traffic areas, making them invaluable assets for advertisers and reflecting our commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, we are actively working on securing similar high-value projects in collaboration with Indian Railways and other esteemed partners. Such opportunities align with our vision of expanding our footprint and offering advertisers unmatched visibility in prime markets. This partnership is a testament to the confidence placed in Bright by one of India's most respected institutions, and it serves as a foundation for future growth and success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)