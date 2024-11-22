New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, stated that India remained a trusted partner offering both political and economic stability in a time when many democratic countries faced turmoil, highlighting India's achievement in retaining political stability, which helped the country to establish itself as a trusted trading partner.

Speaking at the News9 Global Summit, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics and Information Technology, Vaishnaw, underscored India's strength and resilience of the economy.

Also Read | Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Vrat Katha: Know Auspicious Timings, Significance and Legend Associated With the Auspicious Day To Worship Lord Vishnu.

"The success of our government reflects the fact that good economics can also make good politics. While many democratic nations have faced turmoil, India remains a trusted partner, offering both political and economic stability," the minister said.

The Union Minister highlighted the 6-8 percent growth rate of the economy, adding that the growth is poised to continue this trajectory for many years to come.

Also Read | OpenAI May Be Considering To Take On Google Chrome, Likely To Introduce Its Web Browser.

The Union Minister also underscored the government's commitment to sustainability and the environment.

He said, "While we continue to grow, we are conscious of our environmental footprint. I am pleased to report that India is on track to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement."

Vaishnaw added that about 45 percent of India's total power generation capacity comes from renewable sources.

He added that the government is establishing the world's largest renewable energy with a capacity of 40,000 MW at an investmentof 1.2 billion euros.

Pointing out the changes in global order, the union minister asserted that we are living through one of the most transformative phases. In the last five years, the world has experienced a global pandemic and witnessed two major geopolitical conflicts, he added.

Referring to the significance of India amid the changes in global order, he stated that the country offers trust, talent, and stability and is uniquely positioned to thrive in this changing environment. We firmly believe in democracy, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)