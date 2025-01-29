VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: A special screening of the film Gurmukh took place at Cinepolis Fun Republic Theater in Mumbai, with the film's producer, director, cast, and several notable celebrities in attendance. The film is now streaming on KableOne OTT in nine languages: Punjabi, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic. Produced by Sumit Singh and Gurpreet Singh (Neetu), and directed by Pali Bhupinder Singh.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hits at Argentine Star's Future.

Gurmukh features a talented cast including Kuljinder Sidhu, Sara Gurpal, Gurleen Chopra, Sardar Sohi, Akanksha Sareen, Amninder Pal Singh, Malkit Rauni, Karan Sandhawalia, Rana Ahluwalia, Teji Sandhu, Gurpatit Toti, Yaad Grewal, Harjeet Walia, Anita Shabdish, as well as child actors Anmoldeep Sandhu and Ashi Singh Malik.

The film co-produced by Sandeep Kakkar and executive produced by Jasbir Dhillon. Celebrities attending the screening included Mukesh Rishi, actor Dev Sharma, D Randhawa, Pankaj Berry, Sara Gurpal, Gavie Chahal, stunt director Shyam Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal's father), and many others, all of whom praised the film and wished it success ahead of its release on KableOne.

Also Read | Thai Amavasai 2025 Greetings: Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes, Quotes and Messages To Mark the Auspicious Ritual of Honouring Ancestors on New Moon Day.

KableOne, home to punjabi OTT, a platform that brings Punjabi stories to a global audience, offers a range of blockbuster movies, web series, originals, live TV, and radio. It provides various subscription plans, including premium, basic, and monthly options. Users can stream on multiple devices simultaneously and enjoy a 24-hour digital radio channel. Partnered with Punjab's largest studio, Saga Studio, KableOne is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Firestick. Simranjit Singh serves as the CEO of kableOne.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)