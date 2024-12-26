VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was honored as one of the Best Brands of 2024 at a prestigious event in Mumbai on Thursday. The award ceremony, themed "Vision to Impact: The Best Brands of Tomorrow," celebrated NSDC's remarkable legacy, its transformative role, and the significant contributions it has made to strengthening India's skill ecosystem.

The 7th edition of the ET NOW annual awards event was graced by distinguished leaders from across various industries across India. NSDC was further acknowledged for its progressive initiatives, influential social media presence, and innovative marketing strategies, which have inspired industry leaders and garnered admiration from global brands and media houses.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC and MD NSDC International said, "NSDC being recognised as one of the 'Best Brands' is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Over the years, we have built a brand that stands for empowerment and innovation in skill development. Our commitment to revolutionizing India's workforce has led us to forge strong partnerships with both government and private sector players, as well as major national and international brands. Today, we are proud to collaborate with countries across the globe, sharing our expertise and learning from diverse cultures. This recognition inspires us to continue our mission of equipping individuals with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy."

NSDC's impact on India's skill development ecosystem has been significant, with over 40.19 million candidates trained, including 18 million women and 12.9 million from disadvantaged groups. Through its 40,000+ training centers across 750 districts, NSDC has created a lasting legacy of empowerment, placing 9.4 million candidates in jobs. Its digital initiatives, including the Skill India Digital Hub, are reshaping how skills are acquired, with AI and ML-powered tools offering personalized learning experiences. Globally, NSDC has partnered with 22 countries, deploying over 66,250 candidates and verifying 33,640 skills internationally. With a forward-looking vision and strong global partnerships, NSDC continues to position itself as a leader in shaping India's future workforce.

About National Skill Development Council (NSDC)

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country. It is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) enterprise working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. NSDC was established to catalyse the skilling ecosystem for private sector participation and be the strategic implementation and knowledge partner to Skill India Mission to build efficient vocational training initiatives, empowering India's youth. NSDC provides support to enterprises, start-ups, companies, and organizations that are creating an impact by offering a world of opportunities in futuristic skills to the potential workforce. The organization develops appropriate models to enhance, support, and coordinate private sector initiatives in skilling by offering funding support to eligible entities, concessional loans to the candidates along with other innovative financial products, and building strategic partnerships.

