New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the schedule for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the financial year 2025-26.

As per the official statement by the RBI, the committee will meet six times during the year to review the country's monetary policy. The scheduled dates for these meetings are April 7-9, June 4-6, August 5-7, September 29-October 1, December 3-5, and February 4-6.

The outcome of the meeting is announced on the last day of the meeting by the Governor of RBI.

The Monetary Policy Committee is responsible for setting India's key interest rates, primarily the repo rate, which influences borrowing and lending rates across the economy.

It consists of six members--three from the RBI, including the Governor, and three external members appointed by the Central Government.

The committee meets every two months to assess the economic situation and decide on the appropriate monetary policy stance.

The main objective of the MPC is to maintain price stability while supporting economic growth. The RBI has a target of keeping inflation within the range of 2-6 per cent, with a medium-term goal of 4 per cent.

During each meeting, the committee evaluates various economic indicators such as inflation, GDP growth, global financial trends, and liquidity conditions before making its decision.

The outcome of these meetings significantly impacts businesses, investors, and consumers, as changes in interest rates affect loan EMIs, deposit rates, and overall economic activity.

The financial markets of the country also closely track these decisions, as they influence investment sentiment and economic planning.

In the last MPC meeting on February 7 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

With the next MPC meeting scheduled for April 7-9, 2025, policymakers and market participants will be keenly watching for signals on interest rate movements and economic outlook. (ANI)

