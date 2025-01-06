New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The third day of Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, organised by the Department of Financial Services and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), witnessed a focused dialogue on empowering rural women entrepreneurs.

The day commenced with a compelling panel discussion on "Promoting Rural Women Entrepreneurs," emphasising the critical role women play in rural development and the measures needed to amplify their contributions.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Not 'Udta Punjab', Did You Know His Bollywood Debut Was a Cameo in This Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Romcom? (Watch Video).

Speakers highlighted the tireless efforts of women in agriculture and entrepreneurship that are often unrecognised despite their substantial impact on the economy.

The panel at the event explored the remarkable performance of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which have emerged as a beacon of hope, showcasing lower NPAs and the transformative success of initiatives like the "Lakhpati Didi" programmes that have created over three crore women entrepreneurs in just three years.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV.

There were discussions on the difficulties of rural women in accessing financial resources, especially loans, and how to simplify and make them easily accessible. The panel discussed the importance of streamlining loan application procedures and loan products to suit the nature of the businesses.

Increased access to finance, capacity building, and digital channels for women entrepreneurs were critical economic empowerment drivers. In this light, the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) received a special mention due to its imperative role in promoting this vision.

The participants emphasised the need for public-private collaboration, better market linkages, digital literacy, and upgraded marketing approaches, such as GI tagging for rural products.

Future steps discussed during the session included large-scale skilling programs tailored to meet evolving demands and equip women entrepreneurs to compete on international standards. Simplifying loan disbursement processes and ensuring accessibility to various types of loans were identified as crucial priorities.

It emphasised that NRLM remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving these goals, with private-sector partnerships playing a vital role in bridging gaps and fostering sustainable development.

The afternoon session featured a workshop on "Promoting Digital Commerce for Rural Entrepreneurs," which shed light on leveraging e-commerce and digital platforms to expand market reach for rural businesses.

Experts presented insights into creating a robust ecosystem that supports rural entrepreneurs in accessing global markets and thriving in the digital age.Cultural Spectacle: Winding up the day with a celebration of India's best tradition and artistic heritage.The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav is being held from January 4 to 9 with the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047. The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, as per the statement.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)