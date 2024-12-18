PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: The Design Village (TDV), a new-age industry-centric design school based in Noida's industrial heart and offering degree programmes in collaboration with OP Jindal Global University, has recorded remarkable placements for its graduating batch, reflecting the institution's dedication to fostering industry-ready talent through an innovative curriculum and experiential learning.

The graduating batch has secured placements in renowned organisations, with roles spanning design strategy, user experience (UX) design, product innovation, sustainability, and creative leadership. Over 120 recruiters from 5+ countries, including Asics, Chanel, Deloitte, Hero, Muji, Porter, Tata Elxsi, and Vogue, have participated in the placement drive at The Design Village.

In addition, students from the 2024 cohort have also launched the Center for Social Design, with support from TDV's incubator, The Venture Village, which provided resources and guidance for turning this innovative idea into a creative business.

Sagar Gupta, Director (Growth) at The Design Village, said, "Students from across the country join us to kickstart their career in design. As India's only Industry-centric Design School, our placement success is a testament to our philosophy of bridging industry and academia, preparing students not just for jobs, but for impact and change, for meaningful contributions to the global design ecosystem."

TDV's innovative transdisciplinary curriculum, which blends design thinking with practical skills, has been pivotal in achieving this success. With mentorship from global industry leaders and exposure through international collaborations and real-world projects, TDV graduates are equipped to thrive in diverse creative roles.

Mudita Pasari, Dean (Academics) at The Design Village, said, "At TDV, we believe in Impact through Design, and our unique transdisciplinary approach instils a larger-than-life perspective in our graduates, geared towards systemic change. Individuals join companies that span from inculcating sustainable practices to imaging exquisite experiences, to AI-driven health-tech, fem-tech, etc."

TDV's placement achievements are complemented by its cutting-edge infrastructure, including state-of-the-art labs and collaboration spaces, and its emphasis on sustainable, humanity-centered design. The school's programs continue to attract top recruiters eager to leverage the creative talent nurtured at TDV.

