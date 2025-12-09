NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 9: Hon'ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his warm good wishes for the launch of cultural leader, artist, filmmaker, and author Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan's landmark project Ekaa - The One. Unveiled on December 4th, 2025, at Siri Fort Auditorium II, South Delhi, the art-and-spirituality initiative delves into the divine feminine through a powerful collection of 64 paintings inspired by the sacred 64 Yoginis.

Also Read | Did India Request Russia To Replace S-400 Systems That Were Destroyed During India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

The event marked the launch of Ekaa - The One: The 64 Yoginis Trail, an 81-day travelling exhibition spanning 16 states and the preview of Y64 - whispers of Unseen directed by Jain Joseph, it's about Dr. Beena's decade-long spiritual and artistic journey across India's ancient Yogini temples. Through original paintings, research, and field insights, the initiative brought a powerful feminine spiritual tradition to contemporary audiences in a renewed and compelling form. Art Curator Shahazada Khuram is playing a role on the team of Ekaa the One project to connect this to the artist community.

The warm message shared by Hon'ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lent significant weight to the event, signalling strong recognition for the years of artistic and cultural research behind the project. His message underscored the relevance of the initiative and affirmed the value of the collective artistic effort.

Also Read | When is IPL 2026 Auction? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue of Indian Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

Introducing his remarks, Nitin Gadkari said, "I am grateful to Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan and Dr. Bibek Debroy for their meaningful efforts. Through her paintings, Dr. Beena has beautifully revived the ancient 64 Yogini tradition and brought its spiritual depth into public view. Our history, culture, and heritage are India's great strengths, and as we progress in science and technology, our living traditions remain equally important."

He further added, "Dr. Beena's decade of dedicated research and her commitment to art, heritage, and community deserve sincere appreciation. I also fondly recall my association with Late Dr. Debroy and Smt. Suparna Banerjee Debroy, whose understanding of history and tradition has greatly enriched this initiative. Their combined contribution offers a thoughtful and inspiring perspective to this revival. I wholeheartedly appreciate their work."

The evening also featured a screening of Y64: Whispers of the Unseen, a documentary by filmmaker and founder of NEO Film School, Dr. Jain Joseph. The documentary chronicles Dr. Unnikrishnan's travels to dispersed Yogini shrines and the creative process behind each artwork.

The event also honoured scholar Dr. Bibek Debroy, an early patron and supporter of Ekaa - The One, whose encouragement provided crucial platforms that helped bring the project to national attention. His wife, Ms. Suparna Banerjee Debroy, continued to extend her support to the initiative and its cultural mission.

"This launch marks the beginning of a journey to bring the Yoginis back into public consciousness," said Dr. Unnikrishnan. "The Yoginis revealed themselves to me over more than a decade not through texts or temples alone, but through listening, waiting, and surrendering to what wanted to emerge. Each painting became a sacred encounter, and now I invite others to experience these timeless feminine energies in their own way."

Dr. Beena's work revives an often-overlooked spiritual tradition, bringing forward principles of coexistence, intuitive wisdom, cyclical time, and transformative leadership: concepts embedded in Yogini philosophy and profoundly relevant today.

Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan is a cultural leader, artist, filmmaker, and author with over three decades dedicated to India's artistic and spiritual heritage. As Founder & Director of the Kankali Trust, she champions artisan-led livelihoods and authentic brand-building for artists. She serves as G100 Global Chair for Arts Leadership & Films and is Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Atelier magazine. Her major works include The Chausath Yogini's painting series, and the book and documentary Y64: Whispers of the Unseen, documenting her decade-long exploration of India's Yogini temples and feminine energy traditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)