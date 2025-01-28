PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: V.L.Infraprojects Limited (NSE Code - VLINFRA), Specializing in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce the receipt of five significant work orders and LOIs, with a combined total value of Rs.45.49 Cr.

These prestigious orders reflect the company's continued growth and expanding presence in key regional markets.

Company has secured the following orders from December 3, 2024, onwards

1. Mayfair Supreme Private Limited, Telangana:

Rs.15.24 Cr work order for site cleaning and the construction of 1000mm diameter RCC NP3 pipes storm water drains and RCC drains in Telangana. The project is to be completed within one year, showcasing the company's ability to manage large-scale infrastructure projects effectively.

2. Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore:

Rs.16.31 Cr contract for replacing a 1400mm diameter gravity main pipeline from the intake well to the water treatment plant. The project aims to address defects in the existing pipeline to enhance water supply infrastructure. Completion is scheduled within six months.

3. Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited, Gujarat:

Rs.10.05 Cr work order for designing and constructing a raw water supply pipeline from Pipli Headworks to Dholera Airport. This contract includes the installation, testing, and commissioning of pumping machinery, along with a five-year operation and maintenance plan. The project will be completed within 12 months.

4. SRR Projects Private Limited, Hyderabad:

Rs.2.95 Cr contract for supplying manpower for masonry works at the River View Projects in Narsingi, Hyderabad. The project is expected to be completed within six months and reinforces the company's presence in the Hyderabad market.

5. KSR Infrastructures LLP, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh:

Rs.1.11 Cr contract for the erection and commissioning of a batching plant at the Nellore site. This project will support infrastructure development at the site and is scheduled for completion within six months.With the addition of these five prestigious contracts, V.L. Infraprojects Limited's total order book has now reached an impressive Rs.166.85 Cr approximately.

This significant milestone underscores the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the infrastructure sector. These projects not only strengthen the company's position in key regional markets but also showcase its ability to manage complex, large-scale infrastructure works across diverse segments, from water supply and sewerage systems to construction and commissioning activities.

This achievement is a testament to the company's strong project execution capabilities, expanding clientele, and increasing market confidence. As the company continues to grow and deliver on these high-value projects, it is poised for sustained revenue growth and enhanced visibility in the infrastructure development space, contributing to its long-term success and reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L.Infraprojects Limited, said, "We are delighted to have secured these significant contracts, which reflect the growing trust our clients place in our capabilities. Each of these projects represents a unique opportunity to showcase our expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure works, especially in water supply and sewerage systems. As we continue to expand our presence in key markets, these projects will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our order book and enhancing our operational efficiency.

We are committed to delivering these projects on time and to the highest standards, reinforcing our position as a leading player in the infrastructure development sector.

Additionally, we have several more projects in the pipeline, which will further bolster our growth trajectory and provide us with even more opportunities to contribute to the nation's infrastructure development."

