India U19 Women's National Cricket Team vs Scotland U19 Women's National Cricket Team Live Score: After a stunning performance in the group stage matches, the India U19 side continued its stunning form and defeated the Bangladesh side in the first Super Six match. The India U19 side won all three matches at the group stage and with the win over the Bangladesh side, the Indian side top the standings and managed to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

India defeated West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia in the group stage matches and win over Bangladesh was also led by the bowlers. Scotland won matches against Nepal but went down against the Australia and Bangladesh sides. The Indian side has the best net run rate in the tournament with players like Vaishnavi Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, and Ayushi Shukla starring for the Indian side so far.

India Women vs Scotland Women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Squads

India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini(w), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav

Scotland Women U19 Squad: Amelie Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Lucy Forrester Smith, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Niamh Muir, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Jenna Stanton, and Emma Walsingham.