50 For Gongadi Trisha! Banking on her great batting form at the moment, the Indian Opener brings up her half-century. She is currently the top scorer for the side and led the team in the 2024 Women's U19 Asia Cup also. She would be aiming for a three-figure score. G Kamalini is also not behind and will look to complete her fifty.
India U19 side already has smashed eight boundaries in the innings after just 4 overs. Explosive batter Gongadi Trisha raced to 23 runs in 13 balls while G Kamalini is providing good support and has scored 18 runs in 11 deliveries. Indian batters are dominating the Scottish bowling attack.
The India U19 side is off to a great start from the first over. Openers G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha started the innings for the defending champions. G Kamalini, after seeing off first three deliveries smashed two boundaries to provide a flying start to her side. G Kamalini is yet to score big in the tournament though.
Here are playing XI for the India U19 Women's Team vs Scotland U19 Women's Team Match as both sides opt for fairly unchanged sides. Scotland Women U19 (Playing XI): Pippa Kelly, Emma Walsingham, Pippa Sproul(w), Niamh Muir(c), Nayma Sheikh, Charlotte Nevard, Amelie Baldie, Gabriella Fontenla, Maisie Maceira, Mollie Parker, Kirsty McColl
India Women U19 (Playing XI): G Kamalini(w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Bhavika Ahire, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav
In match number 10 of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six stage, Scotland will bowl against the Indian side. Captain Niamh Muir decides to chase the target keeping a trust on her batters. Scotland has won just one match in the competition so far.
India U19 Women's National Cricket Team vs Scotland U19 Women's National Cricket Team Live Score: After a stunning performance in the group stage matches, the India U19 side continued its stunning form and defeated the Bangladesh side in the first Super Six match. The India U19 side won all three matches at the group stage and with the win over the Bangladesh side, the Indian side top the standings and managed to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.
India defeated West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia in the group stage matches and win over Bangladesh was also led by the bowlers. Scotland won matches against Nepal but went down against the Australia and Bangladesh sides. The Indian side has the best net run rate in the tournament with players like Vaishnavi Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, and Ayushi Shukla starring for the Indian side so far. Check out the India U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Live score and updates below.
India Women vs Scotland Women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Squads
India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini(w), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav
Scotland Women U19 Squad: Amelie Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Lucy Forrester Smith, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Niamh Muir, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Jenna Stanton, and Emma Walsingham.