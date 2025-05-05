China Boat Capsize: Tourist Boats Overturn in Sudden Storm on Wu River in Guizhou Province, Leaving 9 Dead and 1 Missing (Watch Video)

Four boats capsized in a sudden storm on a river in southwestern China, leaving nine dead and one missing, state media said Monday.

China Boat Capsize: Tourist Boats Overturn in Sudden Storm on Wu River in Guizhou Province, Leaving 9 Dead and 1 Missing (Watch Video)
Boat Accidents in Southern China (Photo Credits: X/@ICR360)

Beijing, May 5: Four boats capsized in a sudden storm on a river in southwestern China, leaving nine dead and one missing, state media said Monday. More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said. Initial reports said two tourist boats had capsized, but CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that four boats were involved. It wasn't clear if any of the victims were on the other two boats. China Boat Capsize: 3 Dead, 14 Missing After 2 Tourist Boats Overturn on River in Guizhou Province.

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on another person, while one of the vessels drifted upside down. Guizhou's mountains and rivers are a major tourism draw, and many Chinese are traveling during a five-day national holiday that ends Monday. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” to find the missing and care for the injured, Xinhua said on Sunday. Srinagar Boat Capsize: Strong Winds Cause Boat To Overturn in Dal Lake, Locals Swiftly Rescue Passengers, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Tourist Boats Capsize in Sudden Storm in Southwest China

Xi's administration has pushed to reduce the death toll in China's transportation sector, but overloading, poorly maintained vehicles and a lack of safety equipment have frustrated those efforts, particularly during major holidays. CCTV said two of the capsized boats each had about 40 people on board and were not overloaded. An eyewitness told state-owned Beijing News that the waters were deep but some people had managed to swim to safety. However, the storm had come suddenly and a thick mist obscured the surface of the river.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

