Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID-19 and has revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also tested positive for the virus at the time. The British singer-songwriter had shared his diagnosis late last month and in a recent interview with Howard Stern, he detailed his experience with the coronavirus. Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His 15-Month-Old Daughter’s Battle With COVID-19 While His Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Away.

"I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff. As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every single day. I was just like, I want to make sure I don't have it,” said Sheeran "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think," he added. Ed Sheeran Confirms Teaming Up With BTS Once Again and Netizens Are 'Happier' Than Ever!

Sheeran, best known for songs like "Shape of you", "Bad habits" and "Afterglow", appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of the late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", alongside "Succession" star Kieran Culkin as the host.

