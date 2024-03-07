Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from the sets of 'Chhava'.

On Thursday, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor dropped a snap on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Back in action, Chhava."

The vanity vans can be seen in the picture.

'Chhava' is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Rashmika Mandanna.

The movie is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film is set in the late 1600s which will have a lot of war sequences.

While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale in the film.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Rashmika announced that she had wrapped the shoot of the film and expressed gratitude to director Laxman Utekar and Vicky. (ANI)

