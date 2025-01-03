Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina have set social media ablaze after posting a picture of their road trip from New Year Celebrations.

On Friday, Siddhant dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "with Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina."

In the pictures, it seems like the hot boys of Bollywood are recreating the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment and enjoying their bromance moment in Goa.

Ishaan reacted to the post and wrote a playful comment, "Woh sab toh theek hai mera phone charger waapis kar."

Bhumi Pednekar and Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post.

Bhumi dropped a fire emoji in the comment section while Zoya wrote, "Hello There".

Netizens also bombarded the comment section and started speculating if they would be in a 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' or 'Dil Chahta Hai 2'?

A user wrote, "Dil Chahta Hai 2???"

Another user commented, "Dil Chahta hai part 2??"

Fans also requested Zoya Akhtar to them in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

"@zoieakhtar please make Znmd 2 with this Star cast," a fan wrote.

The adventure drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar, featured a star-studded cast including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' remains a cherished film, known for its ensemble cast and adventurous storyline. The movie follows three friends on a road trip in Spain, where they engage in thrilling activities like running with bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival. (ANI)

