Kareena Kapoor Khan, currently enjoying a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh, shared a playful picture of Taimur. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Kareena posted a cute photo of Taimur dressed in orange shorts, enjoying a sunny day in London. The actress captured the moment and shared it on social media with the caption, "Run baby Run." Earlier on Sunday, Bebo gave fans a glimpse of her breathtaking Sunday view from her vacation. The image captures Kareena dressed in a casual striped blue shirt and hair tied in a ponytail and can be seen looking away from the camera as she clicks a selfie sitting on the couch enjoying the outside view on a sunny day from her room's window. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sundays by my window." Kareena Kapoor Khan Surprises Fan With Unseen Photo From Crew Sets During Latest AMA Session on Insta.

On the same day, Kareena shared a series of pictures from her vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She posted a sunkissed selfie with Saif. The post began with a natural selfie of the couple, followed by a glimpse of scrumptious pizza. In the third video, the couple was seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand. Kareena also dropped a romantic video featuring Saif holding Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands. "Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." As per the latest buzz, actors Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Negroni Nights' During Their Vacay In Italy (View Pic).

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.