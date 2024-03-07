Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his vacation with ducks.

On Thursday, Kartik dropped a reel on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying with ducks.

He captioned the post, "Ducks Day Out".

As soon as he shared the post, netizens chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Kya baat hai sir bahut khubsurat lag raha hai"

Another fan commented, "Bhai ki toh ducks bhi fann hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in director Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, he also has a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, and a romantic film 'Aashiqui 3' in his kitty. (ANI)

