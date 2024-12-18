Los Angeles [US], December 18 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

The categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Films that lead the pack include 'Dune: Part Two,' Emilia Perez', 'Wicked', 'Gladiator II', 'Nosferatu', 'The Apprentice', 'The Wild Robot', and 'Blitz' which have been shortlisted across various categories.

The first round of Oscar voting will begin on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025. The nominees for all categories will be announced on January 17, 2025. Final voting will take place from February 11 to February 18, 2025.

Check out the full shortlists below.

1. Documentary Feature Film

The Bibi FilesBlack Box DiariesDahomeyDaughtersEnoFridaHollywoodgateNo Other LandPorcelain WarQueendomThe Remarkable Life of IbelinSoundtrack to a Coup d'EtatSugarcaneUnionWill & Harper

2. Documentary Short Film

Chasing RooDeath by NumbersEternal FatherI Am Ready, WardenIncidentInstruments of a Beating HeartKeeperMakayla's Voice: A Letter to the WorldOnce upon a Time in UkraineThe Only Girl in the OrchestraPlanetwalkerThe QuiltersSeat 31: Zooey ZephyrA Swim LessonUntil He's Back

3. International Feature Film

Brazil, I'm Still HereCanada, Universal LanguageCzech Republic, WavesDenmark, The Girl With the NeedleFrance, Emilia PerezGermany, The Seed of the Sacred FigIceland, TouchIreland, KneecapItaly, VermiglioLatvia, FlowNorway, ArmandPalestine, From Ground ZeroSenegal, DahomeyThailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma DiesUnited Kingdom, Santosh

4. Makeup and Hairstyling

The ApprenticeBeetlejuice BeetlejuiceA Different ManDune: Part TwoEmilia PerezMariaNosferatuThe SubstanceWaltzing With BrandoWicked

5. Music (Original Score)

Alien: RomulusBabygirlBeetlejuice BeetlejuiceBlink TwiceBlitzThe BrutalistChallengersConclaveEmilia PerezThe Fire InsideGladiator IIHorizon: An American Saga Chapter 1Inside Out 2NosferatuThe Room Next DoorSing SingThe Six Triple EightWickedThe Wild RobotYoung Woman and the Sea

6. Music (Original Song)

"Forbidden Road" from Better Man"Winter Coat" from Blitz"Compress/Repress" from Challengers"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late"El Mal" from Emilia Perez"Mi Camino" from Emilia Perez"Sick In The Head" from Kneecap"Beyond" from Moana 2"Tell Me It's You" from Mufasa: The Lion King"Piece By Piece" from Piece by Piece"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight"Out Of Oklahoma" from Twisters"Kiss The Sky" from The Wild Robot"Harper And Will Go West" from Will & Harper

7. Animated Short Film

Au Revoir Mon MondeA Bear Named WojtekBeautiful MenBottle GeorgeA Crab in the PoolIn the Shadow of the CypressMagic CandiesMaybe ElephantsMeOrigamiPercebesThe 21Wander to WonderThe Wild-Tempered ClavierYuck!

8. Live-Action Short Film

AnujaClodaghThe CompatriotCrustDovecoteEdge of SpaceThe Ice Cream ManI'm Not a RobotThe Last RangerA LienThe Man Who Could Not Remain SilentThe MasterpieceAn Orange From JaffaParis 70Room Taken

9. Sound

Alien: RomulusBlitzA Complete UnknownDeadpool & WolverineDune: Part TwoEmilia PerezGladiator IIJoker: Folie a DeuxWickedThe Wild Robot

10. Visual Effects

Alien: RomulusBetter ManCivil WarDeadpool & WolverineDune: Part TwoGladiator IIKingdom of the Planet of the ApesMufasa: The Lion KingTwistersWicked

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. It will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and broadcast live on ABC. Viewers in over 200 countries will be able to watch the event. (ANI)

