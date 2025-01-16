Los Angeles (California) [US], January 16 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed her deep sorrow and urged people to support the victims who have been affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in California.

On Thursday, Priyanka penned a long note where she urged people to help victims with pictures of LA Wildfires.

She wrote, "I [?] you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I'm deeply grateful for our home and my family's safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support."

She added, "To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything--you are true heroes."

"Over the past week, I've come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you're able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I'll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details," she concluded.

The wildfires, which have devastated large portions of the LA area, first ignited in Pacific Palisades and spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, with the Eaton Fire particularly impacting the Altadena-Pasadena area.

In the aftermath of the destruction, LA County remains under a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service.

While one fire, the Hurst Fire, is nearly contained, a new wildfire, the Auto Fire, broke out overnight in Ventura, burning more than 50 acres, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

