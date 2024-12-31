Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Wrapping up 2024, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from a wild safari and penned a note filled with gratitude.

The first image shows Karisma soaking in the winter sun. In other snaps, we can see lions taking a stroll in the jungle.

"Ending the year in Gratitude. #2024 #Grateful," she captioned the post.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the end of the year 2024 by sharing her playful selfies and cherished family memories from her Swiss vacation.

In her post, Kareena shared, "Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side," offering a glimpse into her signature style. The selfies show Kareena flaunting her fashion-forward look, including a black jacket paired with chic black sunglasses.

In one of the pictures, she also shows off a dazzling diamond ring, while other shots capture her playful expressions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen headlining the 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

Kareena this year was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

In 'Singham Again', Bebo shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in the film. It was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film marked the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe. (ANI)

