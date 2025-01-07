Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt birthday wish for wife Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif. He penned an adorable message for Isabelle and shared a beautiful snap of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Isabelle in which she was seen posing against a serene sea. In his caption, the ' Masaan' actor wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Isy! May you have the most joyous year ahead."

Actress Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming wish for her sister. 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress shared a cheerful photo of her sister in which she was seen smiling while posing for the camera.

From New Year celebrations to vacations, Isabelle is often seen hanging out with her sister and Vicky.

Isabelle made her acting debut in Bollywood in Stanley D Costa's directorial 'Time To Dance'. She was also seen in 'Kwatha'.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Sam Bahadur actor recently made a surprise entry at Karan Ajula's ongoing It Was All A Dream India tour concert in Mumbai.

While grooving with Karan, the duo delighted fans with a sensational live performance of the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their film Bad Newz.

The performance left the crowd ecstatic, with fans even chanting Katrina Kaif's name, making Vicky blush in response.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.

The announcement of Mahavatar follows Vicky Kaushal's success in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and his upcoming project Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Shivaji's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. (ANI)

