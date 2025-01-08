Kannada cinema star Yash of KGF fame on Wednesday unveiled the first-look video of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups on the occasion of his 39th birthday. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar's Dice. It is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash Birthday: Stylish Clicks of the 'Toxic' Actor that You Must Check Out.

The Kannada movie marks Yash's first project since the release of the KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) in the superhit franchise. The actor shared the 'Toxic: Birthday Peek' on his official X page.

"UNLEASHED!!" he wrote alongside the link to the video.

In the 59-second clip, a cigar-smoking Yash is seen making his way into a posh nightclub called 'Paraiiso', wearing a white suit and fedora.

Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash, praised the actor for his "mysterious and meticulous" process.

"When our two worlds of thought collided, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it's the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines...

"These words are not just spoken from a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind!" the director said in a statement.

Yash is also credited as a producer on the film alongside Venkat K Narayana.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Toxic.