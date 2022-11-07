Bhubaneswar, Nov 7: In a bid to boost the morale of the Indian men's and women's teams, Hockey India (HI) has announced a new policy in which players will be assured of cash incentives annually. Hockey India will give cash awards of Rs. 50,000 each to players and Rs. 25,000 each to the support staff for every win the Indian teams register. The new policy will be a shot in the arm for players, particularly those who come from difficult financial backgrounds. The award will be for the playing members of the squad. Just a week ago, Hockey India announced Rs. 2 lakh each to the players and Rs. 1 lakh each for support staff of the Indian Junior Men's team, which won the prestigious 10th Sultan of Johor Cup. Speaking about the latest initiative, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said HI has unanimously decided to give cash incentives of Rs. 50,000 each to the players of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for every victory they register from here on. FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: India Beat Spain 3-1 on Penalties To Go Top

The support staff will also be given Rs. 25,000 each and this cash incentive will be given annually, he said. "I strongly believe this announcement will boost the morale of the Indian teams as they prepare for the prestigious World Cup in January and the Asian Games in Hangzhou. While every player in the core group is employed, an incentive like this will attract more youngsters to play hockey," the president said. Hockey India secretary-general Bholanath Singh said, "I believe this is a landmark decision taken by Hockey India. It will not only lift the spirits of the Indian teams to work harder for victories, it will also make young aspiring players believe that hockey can be a financially viable sport."

