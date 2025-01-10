Chaibasa, Jan 10 (PTI) Twelve labourers were injured, seven of them seriously, when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The labourers were all going to their work site at Thakura village when the autorickshaw overturned near Thakura bridge, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed of the incident and shifted the injured to nearby Gua Sail hospital, where they were admitted, a police officer said.

Seven seriously injured labourers were referred to other hospitals for better treatment following primary treatment.

Police said an investigation was underway in this regard.

