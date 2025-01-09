Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested five persons, including two women, in connection with the recent murder of a middle-aged man in Bhubaneswar.

The man was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants on Wednesday in the state capital.

Also Read | 'Hindutva Can Never Be Defeated': PM Narendra Modi's Historic Speech at First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event in 2003 (See Pics).

The deceased, identified as Sahadev Nayak, was a trade union leader and engaged as a supervisor of sanitation workers.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said the incident took place around 8 am near Rasulgarh in the city.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Asks City Chief Electoral Officer To Inquire Into AAP's Complaint on BJP Leader Parvesh Verma, 'Fake Voters'.

The police had started an investigation into the murder on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, Sunita.

The DCP said all five accused have been arrested.

“We have seized two motorcycles, two swords used in the crime and bloodstained clothes among other items,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)