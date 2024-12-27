Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 27 (ANI): Six Bangladeshi women were detained at Tripura's Agartala railway station for illegal entry into India, officials said on Friday.

Acting on confidential information, a joint operation by Agartala GRPS, RPF, BSF, and intelligence agencies led to the detention of six individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals (three women and one man) and two Indian agents (one man and one woman), at Agartala Railway Station on Friday morning.

The detained individuals allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were preparing to board a train to travel to other states. During initial interrogation, the detainees revealed plans to travel to Kolkata.

The detainees have been identified as Arjun Das, Smriti Irani Das, Debananda Das alias Letu Das, Shefali Das, Yasmin Bala Das, and Golapi Das.

They are being interrogated in multiple rounds at the Agartala GRP station.

Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger network in this illegal trafficking case, and more arrests are anticipated.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRPS station. The detainees will be presented before the Hon'ble Court later today for further proceedings. (ANI)

