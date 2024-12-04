New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Minister of state for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that there have been 730 suicides amongst Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles (AR) from 2020 to 2024.

Rai further said in a written reply that generally, "the working hours in the Central Armed Police Forces are 8 hours shifts. This, however, varies depending on operational exigencies. Necessary leave/training reserve is built in the structure of battalions so that the personnel get rest and leave. Measures have been taken to implement a transparent, rational and fair leave policy and to regulate duty hours to ensure adequate rest and leave."

"Improvement in working conditions/amenities and welfare of CAPFs, NSG & AR is a constant endeavour of the Government. The measures taken to improve working conditions including providing some time to rest or posting at a peace station of CAPFs, NSG & AR personnel" MoS Rai added.

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, the upper housed passed the Boilers Bill, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha on the recent developments in India-China relations, a day after he addressed the Lok Sabha on the matter.

During his address, Jaishankar said, "let me share with Hon'ble Members our expectation regarding the direction of our ties with China in the near future. Our relationship had progressed in many domains, but was obviously negatively affected by recent events."

He also maintained that the commitment to peace on the border is important for developing ties between the countries, and that both the sides will also be discussing de-escalation and "effective management of activities."

"We are clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is a pre-requisite for the development of our ties. In the coming days, we will be discussing both de-escalation as well as effective management of our activities in the border areas. The conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner, keeping our national security interests first and foremost."

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. (ANI)

