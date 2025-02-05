New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, making inappropriate gestures and blowing flying kisses at her, said Delhi Police sources on Wednesday.

The Delhi police have registered a case against the AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar under several sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita).

"A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509," said Delhi Police Sources.

This allegation came amidst the ongoing Delhi assembly polls.

Dinesh Mohaniya who is an incumbent MLA from Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, is also a AAP candidate from the seat. He is in electoral fray against BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress' Harsh Choudhary.

Meanwhile, polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

