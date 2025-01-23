New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday, slammed Delhi police, BJP and alleged raids on AAP workers' homes without notice or FIR, supporting the Delhi CM Atishi's allegations against the BJP.

"These are not just allegations... The police are raiding the houses of our workers at 10 pm. On what basis, are they saying that suspicious people are campaigning... Does the police have the right to raid and investigate someone's house at night without notice, summon or an FIR?...," he said.

He further questioned the Election Commission's inaction on this issue.

"All this is happening under the nose of the Election Commission. We asked for time from the Election Commission. It has been 3 days but we have not been given time yet. If someone complains, no action is being taken on it. Initially, action was taken on a few complaints. But now, there is nothing... How are these elections fair?..," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi wrote a letter to the Election Officer of Delhi, alleging that Delhi Police is attempting to close the complaint against BJP workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22.

In the letter, CM Atishi also sought the transfer of the accused police officials, accusing them of pressuring AAP workers to sign false statements claiming no violence or intimidation took place.

"I made a complaint regarding the intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers yesterday (21.01.2025) and today (22.012025). Both complaints are enclosed. On 21.012025. I received a notice u/s 94 BNSS from SHO Govindpuri regarding the complaint made on 21.012025 (enclosed),"

"However instead of Investigating the complaints, I have come to know that our volunteers who had received threats from the BJP workers are now getting calls from the Police on the pretext of taking statements. The area SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi! Sharma and Constable Jai Bhagwan are approaching our volunteers. They are trying to convince our volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case," read the letter further.

"The Investigating Officer -- Sh Jai Bhagwan and Sh. Sushil Shama met Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol --who are volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party and dictated statements to them where it was stated that no violence or intimidation took place. They then pressurized the aforementioned persons to sign those statements," mentioned the letter.

Atishi further alleged that police were forcing her volunteers to sign false statements, and when they objected, the statements were torn. She's requesting the transfer of SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi Sharma, and Constable Jai Bhagwan due to suspected collusion. (ANI)

