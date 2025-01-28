New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday to address the worsening water crisis in Delhi by underlining the alarming rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which is allegedly affecting the capital's water supply.

Atishi warned that continued contamination could lead to the shutdown of several water treatment plants, leaving 30 per cent of Delhi without water.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Atishi said that the discussions focused on the current condition of the Yamuna water. "We discussed the water issue in Delhi. We told the EC how the ammonia levels in the Yamuna river coming from Haryana have reached a toxic level. If we continue receiving contaminated water, many of our water treatment plants will be forced to shut down and 30 percent of Delhi would not receive water.." she said.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's remarks on the Yamuna water issue were not just an opinion but a factual statement. "It is not a matter of opinion. It is a factual statement. He himself has exposed his lies. Even the letter written by Delhi Jal Board's CEOI has said that the Delhi water treatment plants can treat ammonia can treat up to 1-2 ppm...," the Delhi CM added.

Atishi added that she had suggested to both the Haryana CM and the Election Commission to form a joint team with officers from both governments to assess the ammonia levels in the Yamuna river water.

"I have given a suggestion to both the Haryana CM and EC that a joint team should be formed comprising concerned officers from both governments to check the quantity of ammonia and the quality of the Yamuna river water....we are ready to check how much ammonia is entering from Haryana into Delhi..." she added.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a public rally, took a dig at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the Yamuna water issue.

Addressing the media, Saini said "He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that he would clean Yamuna. After 10 years, he is asking for five more years. He will not be able to clean no matter what he does..."

The Chief Minister further claimed that the people of Delhi had already made up their minds. "This is not AAP. This is 'aapda'...The people of Delhi have made up their minds such that he will not even get the time to look outside from the Tihar jail... You sold lies, you never worked, only lied. People want work done today..." he added. (ANI)

