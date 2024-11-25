New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with other party leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday regarding the Sambhal incident.

Opposition members were keen to raise the issue in the House and have been targeting Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged earlier that party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq has been booked by police even though he was not present in Sambhal.

"Our MP was not even in Sambhal during the incident and despite that, an FIR was lodged against him. It is very unfortunate to know about the young people who have lost their lives in this incident. From all the videos we have, we know it was a riot by the government. The government was looting votes, playing with the EVM machines.. they did riot in Sambhal," he alleged.

Yadav demanded action against concerned police officials.

A stone pelting incident occurred in Sambhal on Sunday when an ASI team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque, as per officials.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)

