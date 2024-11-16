Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): The brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, Ramamurthy Naidu aged 72 years passed away at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ramamurthy Naidu was brought to AIG Hospitals Gachibowli in a state of cardiac arrest at 8 pm on Thursday and today, he developed asystole and cardiac arrest and could not be revived despite all efforts. He passed away at 12.45 pm, as per a health bulletin from AIG Hospitals.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my younger brother, former MLA of Chandragiri Constituency Nara Rammurthy Naidu has left us. Rammurthy Naidu was a leader in public life who served the people with a perfect heart. My brother, who is far away from us, has brought great sadness to our family. May his soul rest in peace," CM Naidu posted on X.

Expressing grief over the demise, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy posted on X," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's brother... Former MLA Nara Rammurthy Naidu's death is shocking. Praying God to rest his soul in peace...my deepest condolences to his family."

Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and wrote on X, "Memories of my childhood bond with him come flooding back, bringing tears to my eyes as I pay tribute to him. My uncle, who was a pillar of visible strength for us all these years, will now remain an everlasting memory. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I urge everyone to stay strong during this time of profound sadness."

Notably, Ramamurthy Naidu while representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections from the Chandragiri constituency in 1994. (ANI)

