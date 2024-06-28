Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Friday captured a leopard which killed a woman in Nandyala district, said an official.

The leopard had mauled the woman to death about 1 km inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) on Tuesday.

"The leopard captured near Pacherla check post is the same animal that killed the woman," Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APPCF, Wildlife), Shantipriya Pandey told PTI.

Incidentally, the deceased woman belonged to Pacherla village.

The big cat entered into a trap cage set for its capture on Friday morning and is now being shifted to Tirupati Zoo, Pandey said.

Located in the Nallamalla hill ranges, an offshoot of the Eastern Ghats, NSTR is 3,728 sq km big, spread across Palnadu, Nandyala and Prakasam districts.

The Forest Department has also rescued another leopard which fell into a dry well at Devanagaram village in Prakasam district on Thursday night.

