New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) As part of a study in 2023, a team of medical specialists, scientists and counsellors visited 12 military stations and interacted with officers and others to "identify" issues affecting mental health and suggested measures to build mental resilience, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is aware of the study in August 2023 regarding "stress factors" affecting troops and their families.

"Yes, sir. Under the ibid study, a team of wellness enablers which included members from Discipline and Vigilance Directorate, specialists from Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), scientists from Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and psychological counsellors visited 12 military stations and interacted with Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Other Ranks and their families from August to December 2023 during Wellness Enabling Campaign to identify issues affecting mental health and suggested measures to build mental resilience," he said.

Further, this team "collected data of 2500 officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks for wellness profiling through questionnaires, open house, focused group discussions and one-on-one interactions during this campaign", he added.

Seth was also asked whether any screening has been conducted to recognise the affected persons, and if so, the details thereof and whether any other measure has been taken by the government for the mental well-being of officers and army troops.

"Yes, sir. Tool/test designed by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and Psychometric Assessment by Disha Kiran were utilised to screen risk-prone personnel with intention of imparting timely and appropriate intervention," the minister said.

