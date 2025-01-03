Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off three trains from Guwahati (Photo/@himantabiswa)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three trains from Guwahati railway station on Friday.

The list of three trains includes -- Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train and the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

The Union Minister also attended several events aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting infrastructure development in the region.

Vaishnaw dedicated the Tetelia ROB (Road Over Bridge) at Dispur, Guwahati to the public.

He also virtually inaugurated the 10 KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar.

The Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20-kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its inception on August 15, 1999, will now expand its FM coverage.

Additionally, Vaishnaw also virtually inaugurated the NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology) Deemed to be University from the Railway Station.

The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw also reviewed the construction of the Tata semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official handle and posted on X, "Great day for Rail, Road, Info and Tech connectivity in Assam! Our extremely energetic Hon'ble Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in town today to flag off new trains to Lakhimpur, Tinsukia and Bongaigaon, launch a new FM transmitter in Kokrajhar, launch the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and a new Road Overbridge in Tetelia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Tata Group's semiconductor and testing centre in Jagiroad on March 13 last year.

The centre represents an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is projected to produce 48 million chips daily, providing direct employment to 16,000 young individuals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd ("TSAT") is setting up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam.

With a capacity of producing 48 million chips per day, this facility is being built for Rs 27,000 crore. Segments that will be covered are automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. (ANI)

