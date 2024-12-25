Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state capital, in celebration of his 100th birth anniversary.

Along with the statue, Sarma also inaugurated an exhibition celebrating the life and times of Vajpayee at the Atal Udyan complex in Adabari here.

In his speech, Sarma highlighted Vajpayee's contributions as a three-time PM, his role as an ambassador of peace and his commitment to India's integrity.

"A poet, an orator par excellence, a guiding light for the nation, Atal ji laid the foundation of a strong India and had a special love for Assam and our people," he added.

Vajpayee's enduring legacy will serve as a guiding force for Assam's growth and development, the CM stressed.

Earlier in the day, Sarma participated in the 'Good Governance Day' event at the BJP headquarters here.

