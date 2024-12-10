Sonitpur (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the observance of Swahid Divas organised by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha at the Jamurihat in Sonitpur District.

Paying rich tributes to all martyrs of Assam Movement who laid down their lives in protecting the honour of Jati, Mati and Bheti, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Swahid Divas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs who protected the honour of Assam."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area.

"We must not forget the dark days of history when over 800 innocent and patriotic people from Assam were killed trying to preserve the honour of their beloved State," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that state government is working tirelessly for the people of Assam to ensure preservation of their identity and ensuring their development.

Also Read | Gwalior Shooting: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Gunfire Over Land Dispute in Maharajpura Village; Police Deployed in Area.

"The government is also working towards delimitation to restrict the impact of infiltrators. Moreover, the state government has cleared 10,000 hectares of land from encroachment," the Chief Minister said.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar who became the first martyr of Assam agitation, the Chief Minister said that his sacrifice created a pall of gloom across the state as well as the country.

He said that inspired by Khargeswar Talukdar, other martyrs numbering more than 800 also laid down their lives for the cause of the state.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that, the Assam Movement was a manifestation of a resolution to protect Assam and its people from the scourge of illegal migration.

"Even after decades of the agitation, the uncertainty shrouding Assam is yet to be over. The state is still facing threats of demographic change. Everyday the indigenous Assamese people are losing rights over land. In view of this, State government is working to safeguard the rights of the people of the state over land. Even after criticism from all quarters, State government took steps to evict illegal settlers from Gorukhuti and it was a success. In the last three years, State government worked relentlessly for securing the land rights of the indigenous people of the state. All illegal encroachment in Kaziranga have been evicted," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also said that to protect the culture of the state, his government has been working tirelessly.

"The imposing 125 feet statue of Vir Lachit Borphukan at Holongapar in Jorhat, and translating books encompassing facts and figures of Lachit Borphukan into different languages testify the unwavering commitment of the government. According the Charideo Moidam in UNESCO's World heritage Site is yet another effort of the State government to promote the rich heritage of Assam at global landscape. Moreover, granting classical language status to the Assamese language, setting up Kanaklata University at Gohpur, also reflect State government's endeavour and efforts for the protection and preservation of the heritage of Assam," Himanta Biswa said.

He also said that as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Assam Agitation, the state government is also building a memorial involving a financial outlay of Rs 100 crore in Guwahati. The project is at the last stage of its completion.

CM Sarma also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the delimitation exercise in all the 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Assam secured at least 105 constituencies for the indigenous people.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also called upon the youth of the state to study the rise of Israel and learn from the country as to how self-reliance can spell wonder for the forward march of a nation.

MLAs Bhabesh Kalita, Padma Hazarika, Prithviraj Rabha, Manab Deka, Ganesh Limbo, Utpal Bora, Promode Borthakur, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Diganta Ghatowar and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)