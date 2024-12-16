Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Indian Army on Monday commemorated the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas marking the triumphant liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistani occupation in 1971 in Assam's Guwahati, an official release said.

This momentous occasion celebrates the bravery and resilience of the Bangladeshi people and Indian Armed Forces who fought side by side for freedom and independence.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Solidarity by Carrying Bag With 'Palestine' Inscribed on It, Turns Heads in Parliament (See Pic).

The Bangladesh Liberations War was a pivotal moment in modern history, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign Nation. The war culminated in the surrender of more than 93,000 Pakistani Forces on 16th Dec 1971, an unparalleled feat in modern wars, the release said.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we honour the sacrifices of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the Nation. To celebrate this momentous victory Senior Army Officers of Indian Army and Bangladesh Army exchanged sweets at the Akhura, Indo-Bangladesh Border as a symbol of their enduring friendship and cooperation. This tradition shall be a hallmark in strengthening of bilateral ties between the two Nations," the release added.

Also Read | Sambhal Temple: 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Well, Days After Bhasma Shankar Temple's Reopening (Watch Videos).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to soldiers who contributed to India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan on Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers safeguarded our nation and brought glory to India in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakeable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," PM Modi's post reads.

On this occasion, officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, along with officers of the Bangladesh Army, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Army HQ Eastern Command in West Bengal's Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)